Punjab’s AAP govt ‘bachha’ party: Haryana minister Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday dubbed Punjab’s AAP government a “bachha party”, lacking “complete knowledge of issues”.
Vij’s remark came a day after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.
Vij also termed Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann government as being at the “infancy stage” whose “milk teeth have not broken yet”.
Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.
“The government which has come in Punjab is a ‘bachha party’. It does not have complete knowledge of issues,” Vij said reacting to the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly.
Vij also accused the Mann government of raking up the issue of Chandigarh, while ignoring other related issues. “The issue of Chandigarh is there but it is not the only issue. There are other issues which are connected to it. There is the SYL (Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal) water (issue), (the issue of) Hindi speaking areas. They have not spoken on those issues. Whenever there will be a decision, it will be a single one. There cannot be different decisions,” Vij said.
Replying to another question, Vij called the AAP a “fraud party”. “It was born out of deception. There was never an agenda in the Anna Hazare movement that a political party would be formed. But some mischievous elements played with the sentiments of people and formed a political party. A party which is born out of deception will play fraud at every step,” alleged Vij in Panchkula, while talking to reporters.
To another question, Vij asked the AAP what happened to it in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur as he was targeting it over its performance in these states during the recent assembly elections.
“The situation in Punjab was different. It is not a victory of the AAP, it is a defeat of some people,” he said.
The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats of the 117-assembly segments in Punjab.
On Friday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab. Both the states have several other issues to talk about apart from Chandigarh, a state government statement quoting him said in Chandigarh.
“Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab,” Khattar said.
Muslim girl apologises to varsity probe panel after row over Namaz in classroom
Six days after a controversy erupted over a Muslim girl offering namaz inside a classroom in Madhya Pradesh, the student has tendered a written apology to an inquiry panel that was set by the university to probe the matter, the registrar of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University said. Registrar Santosh Sohgaura, who is also the head of the inquiry committee, said no conspiracy was found in the matter.
Noida, Greater Noida sector names like Alpha, Omicron to be changed
After over 30 years, residential sectors in Greater Noida named after Greek letters 'Alpha', 'Beta', 'Delta' and 'Omicron' could be replaced by numeric figures like Sector 1, 2, 3, according to officials. There has been a demand from a section of residents for renaming the sectors and the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has formed a committee to take the decision, the officials said.
Gurdaspur rape: Private school MD held, prime accused yet to be identified
The managing director of a private school in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was arrested on Saturday, two days after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises. The MD was booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the identity of the main accused is still to be ascertained.
MP govt demolishes properties belonging to mastermind of Jaipur blasts plot
Days after three men were arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts in Jaipur, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday demolished properties belonging to the alleged mastermind and another accused in the case in Ratlam district, state home minister Narottam Mishra said. Saifullah, Altmash and Zubair were arrested in Nimbaheda village of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Wednesday night.
Delhi allows private shops to offer discounts up to 25% on liquor MRP
The Delhi government's excise department has permitted private shops to offer discounts on the maximum retail price of liquor. The order comes a month after the Delhi government prohibited discounts and schemes being offered by liquor stores, citing violations of Covid-related guidelines and unhealthy market practices. With liquor shops giving discounts and offers like 'buy one, get one free', crowds were seen thronging liquor vends in many parts of the city in February.
