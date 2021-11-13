Punjab’s aided colleges seek release of grants under Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students

The executive committee of the Non-Government Aided Colleges Managements Federation (NGCMF) held a meeting on Friday at the DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Ludhiana, under the chairmanship of its president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina pertaining to the state of higher education in Punjab.

The committee criticised various arbitrary decisions being taken by the DPI and the higher education department stating that those decisions undermine the autonomy of 142 aided colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The members of the executive committee were critical of the non-release of the SC scholarship amount and sought immediate release of full pending grants under the Post Matric Scholarships Scheme for SC students in one instalment and restoring 95% grant-in-aid scheme for making appointments of teachers in the colleges.

“The colleges are in severe financial crisis and non-release of the SC scholarships pending grants have further complicated problems of the colleges. We will move the court in case our demands are not met,” said Chhina.

He added that despite the court orders, the government did not release the money for SC students to the colleges.

Chhina said the government must withdraw its decision to nominate a representative to managing committees as it will be a direct interference into the functioning of the colleges.

The issues, including pending DPI grants, implementing 95% grant-in-aid schemes instead of 75% for appointment of the teachers, filling up of vacant posts, repealing the reservation policy for colleges and universities and better coordination of state universities, were also discussed in the meeting.