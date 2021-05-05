Punjab’s grimmest record yet: 173 deaths, 7,601 cases in a day

Punjab on Tuesday witnessed the deadliest day of the pandemic yet with 173 deaths due to Covid-19. Also, the state also registered highest single-day hike in infections with 7,601 people testing positive in the last 24-hours, government’s media bulletin said.

The earlier high for single-day deaths was 157, which the state had registered for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday.

Among the fresh virus-related deaths, Ludhiana and Bathinda registered 20 deaths each, followed by 16 each in Amritsar and Patiala, 12 in SAS Nagar, 10 in Sangrur, eight each in Muktsar and Jalandhar.

Maximum 1,347 fresh cases were detected in Ludhiana, followed by 847 in SAS Nagar, 803 in Bathinda, 733 in Jalandhar, 674 in Amritsar, 640 in Patiala, 429 in Muktsar, 284 in Pathankot, 243 in Fazilka, 209 in Sangrur.

Mohali with worst positivity rate

SAS Nagar (Mohali) on Tuesday registered highest 32.89% positivity rate, followed by 22.58% in Bathinda, 21.11% in Amritsar and 20.33% in Pathankot.

A total of 6,115 people were declared recovered from the virus on Tuesday whereas 8,034 patients are on oxygen support.

