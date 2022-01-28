Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s intelligence wing at private firm’s disposal: SAD
chandigarh news

Punjab’s intelligence wing at private firm’s disposal: SAD

SAD sought a judicial probe into reports that peace of sensitive border state of Punjab is being compromised by Congress by virtually placing intelligence wing of state police at private company’s disposal
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Chandigarh, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, shared documents pertaining to the reported misuse of the Punjab intelligence wing by a private company, ‘Movedek Politico’. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into reports that the peace of the sensitive border state of Punjab is being compromised by the ruling Congress by virtually placing the most crucial intelligence wing of the state police at the disposal of a private company.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, shared documents pertaining to the reported misuse of the state intelligence wing by a private company, ‘Movedek Politico’. He asked CM Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to clear their stand on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP