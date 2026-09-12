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Punjab: Targeted killing plot foiled, two Dubai returnees held with pistols

The Punjab DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons were working at the behest of a foreign-based handler and had recently arrived from Dubai to execute the assigned task

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 07:42:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Pathankot
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Two operatives of a foreign-based handler, who had recently returned from Dubai to Punjab to execute a targeted killing, have been arrested by the Punjab Police’s counter intelligence wing in Pathankot. Two sophisticated .30-bore pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) on Friday.

Two sophisticated .30-bore pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. (HT)
Two sophisticated .30-bore pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Dhillon, a resident of Dhilwan in Batala and Jashanpreet Singh of Bal village in Gurdaspur. Apart from recovering pistols, police teams also impounded their motorcycle, which was without a registration number.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons were working at the behest of a foreign-based handler and had recently arrived from Dubai to execute the assigned task.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to identify other operatives connected with foreign-based handlers.

Sharing details, assistant inspector general (AIG), counter intelligence, Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann said there was a specific input that two motorcycle-borne persons were in possession of weapons and they were moving from Gurdaspur to Batala to execute a target killing.

A case Under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar, police said.

 
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