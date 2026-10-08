Purain seeks Akal Takht’s forgiveness for meeting CM

Summoned by the Akal Takht for meeting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in violation of the Sikh clergy’s edict against the CM, SGPC member Jaswant Singh Purain on Wednesday appeared before acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj with an explanation and sought forgiveness for his act.

Both members were restricted from attending SGPC meetings till until pardoned by the Takht. (HT)

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The jathedar had last week summoned SGPC members Mithu Singh Kahneke and Jaswant Singh Purain for meeting the chief minister regarding the rape case involving former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla. The jathedar stated that by doing so, both members violated a Takht edict that declared the CM as “anti-Guru” and “anti-community”.

Both members were restricted from attending SGPC meetings till until pardoned by the Takht.

Kahneke and Purain were part of the delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), which met Mann in Chandigarh on September 23, urging him to thoroughly investigate serious rape allegations against Chawla while raising concerns about the integrity of revered Sikh institutions.

During the appearance, Purain admitted that meeting the chief minister was a major mistake, which he had realised. He said there was no wrong intention behind the meeting and that his motive was in the interest of the Panth.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing remorse, Purain sought forgiveness and said he would accept whatever decision was taken by the Akal Takht. He also requested that he be awarded tankhah (religious penance) for the mistake so that he could move forward with a clear conscience and without any burden on his mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing remorse, Purain sought forgiveness and said he would accept whatever decision was taken by the Akal Takht. He also requested that he be awarded tankhah (religious penance) for the mistake so that he could move forward with a clear conscience and without any burden on his mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Akal Takht Secretariat, said the explanation and apology submitted by Purain would be considered at a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy), following which a decision would be taken.