Purohit launches Ayushman Bhava campaign in Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit launched Ayushman Bhava campaign in Chandigarh during an event organised at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

Several senior officials from Chandigarh administration, along with nikshay mitras, blood donors and NGOs also attended the event (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UT adviser Dharam Pal, mayor Anup Gupta, DGP Praveer Ranjan, secretary health-cum-medical education Ajay Chagti and others were present on the occasion. Several senior officials from UT administration, along with nikshay mitras, blood donors and NGOs also attended the event. On the occasion, five nikshay mitras were felicitated and praised for their contribution in supporting TB patients. A pledge for organ donation was taken by all dignitaries.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta launched the campaign in Panchkula at the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Gupta said the campaign, which will start on September 17 and conclude on December 31, has three major components that include Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 for the distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries, weekly health melas at the level of health and wellness centres, and gram sabha for rural areas to be held on October 2.

