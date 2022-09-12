PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course.

The teachers’ body said the admission process should be restored by making timely efforts to sign an MoU with another suitable institute, to impart training to the students. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.

PUTA also resolved that the show-cause notice served to Dr Vijayta Chadha, former chairperson of nuclear medicine department, be withdrawn immediately, and JAAC (for 2022) constituted by her be restored immediately to uphold the constitutional provisions. The teachers’ body also condemned the show-cause notice issued by PU last month to three faculty members for visiting the US for a project.

Regarding the forthcoming elections of the teachers’ body, the PUTA executive authorised the president and secretary to appoint the returning officer, who will be entrusted with a responsibility of conducting PUTA elections for the term 2022-23.

Regarding the enhancement in the retirement age of teacher to 65 years, PUTA executive decided that the vice-chancellor will be requested to extend the retirement age of teachers to 65 without any further delay, in order to bring parity with the teachers of colleges in Chandigarh, affiliated with the university, in anticipation of the approval by the syndicate/senate.

They also requested the university authorities to implement the promotion policy at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital at the earliest.