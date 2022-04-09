Pvt hospitals go slow on Covid vax booster drive

It may take private hospitals in Punjab a few more days to procure booster doses for those above 18 as talks with manufacturers are yet to reach a consensus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to information, only 12 private hospitals in the state have kicked off the precaution dose vaccination drive.

The private hospitals lack adequate doses as people prefer government facilities, where these are free of cost.

As per health department data, of the 4, 12, 94461 doses, only 1,50,000 -- around 0.3% -- were administered in private hospitals.

Anticipating booster chaos amid reports of new variants of Covid wreaking havoc in certain countries right now, Punjab has called a meeting of private hospitals on Monday under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The government is under the impression that private hospitals are not that keen on carrying out the vaccination drive, citing less profit as the Covaxin and Covishield shots are available for ₹225 per vial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre has already clarified that private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹150 per dose. Nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the government has rolled out detailed guidelines for the special drive.

State president, IMA, Dr Paramjit Singh Mann said the hospitals were yet to get a formal communication on booster doses.