Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pvt hospitals go slow on Covid vax booster drive
chandigarh news

Pvt hospitals go slow on Covid vax booster drive

Anticipating booster chaos amid reports of new variants of Covid wreaking havoc in certain countries right now, Punjab has called a meeting of private hospitals on Monday under the banner of Indian Medical Association.
Only 12 private hospitals in the state have kicked off the precaution dose vaccination drive. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

It may take private hospitals in Punjab a few more days to procure booster doses for those above 18 as talks with manufacturers are yet to reach a consensus.

According to information, only 12 private hospitals in the state have kicked off the precaution dose vaccination drive.

The private hospitals lack adequate doses as people prefer government facilities, where these are free of cost.

As per health department data, of the 4, 12, 94461 doses, only 1,50,000 -- around 0.3% -- were administered in private hospitals.

Anticipating booster chaos amid reports of new variants of Covid wreaking havoc in certain countries right now, Punjab has called a meeting of private hospitals on Monday under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The government is under the impression that private hospitals are not that keen on carrying out the vaccination drive, citing less profit as the Covaxin and Covishield shots are available for 225 per vial.

RELATED STORIES

The Centre has already clarified that private hospitals can charge a maximum of 150 per dose. Nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the government has rolled out detailed guidelines for the special drive.

State president, IMA, Dr Paramjit Singh Mann said the hospitals were yet to get a formal communication on booster doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP