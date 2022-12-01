Pvt school teacher gets 25-year jail for raping minor student

: A special court for crime against women and POCSO Act in Kaithal has sentenced a private school teacher to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl student.

Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja also imposed a fine of ₹ 80,000 on the convict and directed to provide a compensation of ₹ 4.5 lakh to the victim through District Legal Services Authority.

As per the police investigation, the Kaithal police had registered the FIR on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The class IX student, in her statement, accused the teacher, Anil Kumar, of raping her in the school premises in 2019.

The accused was booked under sections 376 (3), 506 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO and 67 B of Information and Technology Act at women police station Kaithal.