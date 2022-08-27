Pvt school teachers to also be honoured on Sept 5 in Chandigarh

Each year, on September 5, Teachers’ Day, the UT education department honours government school principals and teachers for their achievements in the field of education. However, this year, the roll of honour will also include educators from the private sector.

Teachers, principals, and heads of recognised private schools have been asked to send their nominations to the education department by August 30. Schools can only nominate one teacher.

Chandigarh school education director Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “Teachers from private schools will be awarded on September 5 after a gap of 10 years. The department took the decision to felicitate private school teachers in order to be more inclusive in the management of schools in the city. Teachers from private schools also deserve to be recognised.”

The teachers will be judged on 12 parameters, including the qualitative and quantitative assessment of their students’ results over the last five years. The students’ results have been given 52% (65 out of 125 marks) weightage in the teachers’ assessment.

The parameters they will be assessed on include professional growth, community service, experimental innovations, publications, commendations, clubs formed, innovation for children with special needs, videos uploaded on government portals, creative thinking and presentation.

For principals, 40% weightage (50 out of 125 marks) will be given to qualitative and quantitative assessment of the overall result of the school over the past five years. While some assessment parameters for principals are common with teachers, they will also be judged on the basis of school infrastructure improvement and activities carried out in the schools.