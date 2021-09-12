Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pvt schools in Punjab, principals honoured during first FAP awards

Federation of Private School and Association of Punjab hosted the FAP State Awards 2021 at Chandigarh University, Mohali, where 569 schools and 132 principals were honoured
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The FAP State Awards in progress 2021 at Chandigarh University, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT photo)

Federation of Private School and Association of Punjab hosted the FAP State Awards 2021 at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Saturday where 569 schools and 132 principals were honoured.

The award ceremony was presided over by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The other dignitaries present on the occasion included Justice Mahesh Grover, former judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Satnam Singh Sandhu, CU chancellor and Surjit Singh Patar, prominent Punjabi writer and poet.

President of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, Jagjit Singh, announced winners of awards in various categories. During the inaugural address, Dattatreya said, “Teachers are idols and mentors, not only for their students, but the entire society. With education comes knowledge and with knowledge comes the asset of power. Wealth in the form of money is mortal, but the wealth of knowledge is immortal.”

Dattatreya also gave lifetime achievement awards to Patar and environmentalist and social worker Balbir Singh Seechewal. An award of honour was also conferred to Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh along with Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinderpal Singh, who have recently made India proud by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

