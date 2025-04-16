Pyari Behna Yojana: Sukhu releases instalment to women in Pangi valley

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday released an instalment of ₹4,500 each to 1,926 women of Pangi in Chamba district under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’ covering the months of April, May, and June. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday released an instalment of ₹ 4,500 each to 1,926 women of Pangi in Chamba district under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’ covering the months of April, May, and June. (HT Photo)

A total amount of ₹86.67 lakh was disbursed in three instalments. During the 78th Himachal Day celebrations held at Killar of Pangi valley, Sukhu announced that all remaining eligible women in Pangi Valley would be provided benefits under the scheme upon completion of the necessary formalities.

The Chief Minister said that to provide ₹1,500 per month to eligible women, the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana will also cover women who attain the age of 21 years between January 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, as well as those working as domestic helpers.

The state-level Himachal Day celebrations were held on Tuesday in the remote and picturesque Killar region of Pangi Valley. While addressing the function in Killar, CM Sukhu announced to make Pangi sub-division as Himachal’s first natural farming sub-division and grant ₹5 crore revolving fund for this purpose. He also announced ₹60 per kg minimum support price to naturally grown barley and set up a milk processing plant with 10 thousand capacities in Pangi area.

50% waiver on registration of homestays

Sukhu declared a 50% waiver on registration fees for home stays and announced ₹1.5 crore for the improvement of link roads in the valley.

To strengthen power supply in the valley, he stated that the state government is working on various projects worth ₹62 crore. He said ₹5 crore is being spent on laying an 11 KV line from Tindi to Shaur and announced ₹45.50 crore for laying a 33 KV line from Thirot to Killar.

To improve transportation services, he announced 20 new bus permits for the valley, along with a 40% subsidy on bus purchases and a four-month exemption from road tax. Further, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Pangi Valley and the development of the Civil Hospital in Killar into Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan.

The Chief Minister said that former PM Indira Gandhi shared a deep connection with the Pangi valley and was the first PM of the country to visit Pangi in 1984, after which the development of the region gained momentum. He said, “This is a testament to the Congress government’s commitment for development of tribal areas.”

He stated that the state government has made efforts to revive the economy by introducing changes in policies and laws, resulting in significant improvements in Himachal Pradesh’s financial condition. The government has fulfilled six out of its 10 guarantees and has taken several steps to strengthen the rural economy. The state government is offering a minimum support price for milk, as well as for wheat, maize, and turmeric cultivated through natural farming. A total of 1.58 lakh farmers practicing natural farming have been certified in the state.