Panchkula: Promising male child, quack dupes woman, held

Police on Thursday arrested a quack for duping a woman of ₹2,500 by assuring her help in bearing a male child.

Pre-Conception and pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques nodal officer Vikas Gupta received information about a quack seeling medicines to pregnant women after assuring them that it would ascertain a male child. (Stock photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Patwari of Kathgarh village in Balachur, Mohali. He worked under the alias of “vaid ji”.

He was arrested in a joint raid at Majri Chowk by a health department team and police. He was produced before the court on Saturday and sent to a one-day police remand.

Pre-Conception and pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques nodal officer Vikas Gupta received information about a quack seeling medicines to pregnant women after assuring them that it would ascertain a male child.

Health team tracked accused for three days

A health department official had visited the quack at near the Parade Ground. The accused initially refused dealing in any medicines, but the official handed him a visiting card. On June 5, the quack called the official and agreed to hand over the medicine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused demanded a ₹3,500 advance and fixed a meeting at Majri Chowk. where he was arrested.

Police said the accused’s family, including his father and grandfather, had been selling “desi medicines”, but no complaints had been received against them. The accused would sell medicines from a Hyundai i20 car.

A case under sections 6C of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 7 police station.

Panchkula police, meanwhile, cautioned the public against falling for such frauds and not consuming any such medicines.

Notably, police had on May 6 also arrested a chemist from Pinjore for allegedly selling exorbitant medical termination of pregnancy kits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.