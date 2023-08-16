Punjab: Radha Soami Beas donates 2 crore to CM relief fund

A delegation of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, on Wednesday handed over a ₹2-crore cheque for the CM relief fund to help flood-hit people of the state. A delegation hands over the cheque to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. (Twitter)

The delegation handed over the cheque to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the chief minister thanked all people who were coming forward to help flood victims.

Mann said such contributions will go a long way in providing timely support to people. He said the generosity shown by the philanthropists will certainly provide a healing touch to the flood-ravaged areas of the state.

He said already massive loss has been caused due to floods in the state and the government has started the process for compensating people for the grave loss.

