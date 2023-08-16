Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Radha Soami Beas donates 2 crore to CM relief fund

Punjab: Radha Soami Beas donates 2 crore to CM relief fund

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 16, 2023 10:56 PM IST

CM Mann said such contributions will go a long way in providing timely support to people. He said the generosity shown by the philanthropists will certainly provide a healing touch to the flood-ravaged areas of the state

A delegation of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, on Wednesday handed over a 2-crore cheque for the CM relief fund to help flood-hit people of the state.

A delegation hands over the cheque to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. (Twitter)
A delegation hands over the cheque to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday. (Twitter)

The delegation handed over the cheque to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the chief minister thanked all people who were coming forward to help flood victims.

Mann said such contributions will go a long way in providing timely support to people. He said the generosity shown by the philanthropists will certainly provide a healing touch to the flood-ravaged areas of the state.

He said already massive loss has been caused due to floods in the state and the government has started the process for compensating people for the grave loss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out