Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rahul Gandhi takes out time to visit Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma in Ludhiana, greets his newly-wed daughter
chandigarh news

Rahul Gandhi takes out time to visit Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma in Ludhiana, greets his newly-wed daughter

During his Ludhiana visit where he announced the party’s CM face, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also dropped by Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma’s Ludhiana residence; the leader greeted the leader’s newly-wed daughter and son-in law
Rahul Gandhi dropped by Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma’s residence during his Ludhiana visit where he announced the party’s CM face. (HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

During his visit to the city on Sunday to make the official announcement regarding the party’s chief ministerial face, Congress leader and former president Rahul Gandhi also took out time to pay a visit to senior leader Pandit Kishori Lal Sharma at his house in Shivaji Nagar.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopa, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh and Ludhiana district the president Ashwani Sharma, greeted the leader’s newly-wed daughter and son-in law during his visit.

Sharma has had a long-standing association with the Congress party and the Gandhi family. Gandhi had earlier been unable to attend his daughter’s wedding on January 24 due to travel-related issues.

Sharma has been a close associate of the Gandhi family and party president Sonia Gandhi for a long time. He has overseen work in the Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies during the Gandhis’ absence over the course of their near-fourty-year-long association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP