Railcar derails at Shoghi on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

Railcar derails at Shoghi on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Shimla station superintendent Prince Sethi said there were five passengers in the car and all are safe

The derailed railcar on Kalka-Shimla heritage track at Shoghi, Shimla, on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Five passengers escaped unhurt after the railcar they were travelling in derailed at Shoghi on Kalka-Shimla heritage narrow-gauge track.

Shimla station superintendent Prince Sethi said that the railcar was on its way from Kalka to Shimla. There were five passengers in the car and all are safe.

He said the cause of the accident has not been ascertained. The railway traffic was disrupted on the track and will resume once the track is restored.

