Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain adds to Haryana farmers’ woes
chandigarh news

Rain adds to Haryana farmers’ woes

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 12:49 AM IST
As per reports, Karnal city reported 45mm rainfall and Kurukshetra’s Shahabd and Pehwa received 14 and 12mm rain on Monday night (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Light to heavy rain accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday night reported in parts of the northern districts of Haryana have increased the worries of paddy growers.

As per reports, rains in the parts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Ambala districts have flattened the crop. Farmers said unseasonal rains would not only affect the yield but will also increase the harvesting cost.

“Rains have flattened not just the matured crop but also the lateral Basmati varieties that were in the milking stage and will have an impact on the yield,” said Dharambir, of Nilokheri in Karnal.

Moreover, rains have also affected harvesting and procurement operations badly as thousands of quintals of unprocured paddy lying in the open in mandis got drenched.

As per reports, Karnal city reported 45mm rainfall and Kurukshetra’s Shahabd and Pehwa received 14 and 12mm rain on Monday night.

According to farmers, the moisture content in paddy lying in grain markets has increased due to rains and farmers alleged that there were no arrangements of sheds and most paddy is lying in the open and uprocured.

“The government agencies did not come to buy my paddy of two acre yet but last night’s rain has increased the moisture content again and now I have to wait for two-three days again,” said farmer Ram Pal, waiting for buyers of his 60 quintal paddy in a grain market in Kurukshetra district.

Officials of the state agriculture department said rains are harmful for paddy at this stage as it will affect harvesting as well as procurement.

“Rain and wind have flattened the crops and will increase the harvesting cost as most crop is ready to harvest but now the farmers will have to wait for a few more days to start harvesting,” said Aditya Dabas, deputy director of Haryana agriculture department in Karnal.

He advised the farmers to avoid harvesting in the next 2-3 days as rains have increased the moisture content.

