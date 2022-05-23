Rain brings respite from heat wave in Punjab, Haryana

Due to a western disturbance active over the region, light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Punjab and Haryana, leading to a significant drop in the mercury on Monday.

According to Manmohan Singh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, director, chances of rain will continue throughout Monday and Tuesday as well. The continued heat wave in the region caused acute low pressure in the atmosphere, leading to the change in weather.

Due to thundershowers and winds that blew overnight, the temperature witnessed a fall of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Singh added that the maximum day temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4 to 5 degrees below the average day temperature.

Gurugram records maximum rain in region

The IMD said that Gurugram recorded the highest amount of 73.4mm of rain in Haryana, while Jhajjar got 32.8 mm of rain.

In neighbouring Punjab, 18mm of rain was recorded in Patiala and 17.6 mm in Pathankot.

Chandigarh, the joint state capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 11.5 mm of rain.

On the dip in temperature, the IMD said the average minimum temperature went down by 3.8°C and it was 5.9°C below normal.

Gurugram was coolest in the region at 16.5°C, a 8.5-degree drop from Sunday, followed by Karnal and Fatehabad, both pleasant at 17.7°C, and Jhajjar at 17.8°C.

Orange alert in Haryana

Rain accompanied by gusty winds was reported from Rohtak, Bhiwani and Hisar. The weather office has issued an orange alert in Haryana. “The wind speeds can be around 90 km/hr. Rain is forecast in Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Dadri, Rewari and Gurugram on Tuesday also. There are chances of hailstorm and lightning at isolated places. Wind speed between 60-90 km/hr is expected in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, and Sonepat,” the weather officials added.

Gurugram faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams after rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning. Commuters were stuck on roads due to waterlogging. Several trees were uprooted during the storm. The worst-affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover. At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

Gusty winds damage property in Chandigarh

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded the lowest overnight temperature of 18°C, a 5.6°C drop compared to Sunday. It was followed by Patiala at 18.3°C and Fatehgarh Sahib and Balachar, both at 18.9°C.

In Chandigarh, the minimum temperature fell to 19.1°C, which was 5.7°C down from Sunday and 4.2°C below normal. The day temperature will remain on the lower side on Monday.

Meanwhile, due to gusty winds going up to 60km/hr damage to property was reported in Chandigarh. A tree fell on a Maruti Swift car parked in Modern Housing Complex (MHC) in Manimajra due to the storm in the city.

PSPCL reports dip in demand; PAU advisory for farmers

Due to the dip in mercury, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said that the demand for power fell by a few hundred megawatts. Owing to the thundershowers, the PSPCL took precautionary measures by switching off the supply in some parts of the state.

The Punjab Agricultural University also issued an advisory to farmers to desist from sowing paddy during these days as the rainfall could disturb the sowing conditions. PAU agronomy department head Makhan Singh Bhullar advised paddy growers to wait for climatic disturbances to get over.

PAU experts advised farmers, who are preparing for direct seeding of rice (DSR) of paddy seeds, to put the sowing on hold for two days to avoid crop damage

Windy conditions in Malwa

After reeling under scorching heat wave conditions for weeks, the Malwa belt of Punjab experienced gusty winds and drizzle early on Monday.

The semi-arid region experienced high-velocity winds and scanty rainfall in several parts of Bathinda, Abohar and Moga districts.

According to the PAU observatory at the Bathinda-based regional research centre since May 6, the average daily temperature in the city was above 40 degrees Celsius. On May 13, the maximum temperature was 46 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana district witnessed strong winds since midnight and rain since 1am. The storm caused power disruption in many areas and led to trees being uprooted.

With inputs from Vishal Joshi in Bathinda, Mohit Khanna in Ludhiana, Sunil Rahar in Rohtak and Bhavey Nagpal in Ambala