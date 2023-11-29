Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rain clean up air, AQI ‘moderate’ in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 29, 2023 06:08 AM IST

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm, the air quality in Bahadurgarh improved from 404 values to 166 and was recorded in the “moderate” category

A day after the air quality index (AQI) in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district was recorded in the “severe” category, rain in the isolated parts of the national capital region (NCR) and Haryana cleaned the air on Tuesday.

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm, the air quality in Bahadurgarh improved from 404 values to 166 and was recorded in the “moderate” category.

Air in other Haryana districts, including Kaithal (286), Rohtak (263), Faridabad (250), Gurugram (196), Panipat (184), Fatehabad (180), Hisar (179), Dharuhera (Rewari) (168), Bhiwani (144), Kurukshetra (136) and Karnal (115), that was in “very poor” or “poor” category on Monday also improved considerably.

As per the IMD, Chandigarh centre, Jhajjar district recorded 19.5 mm rain in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state. Six places, such as Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Mahendergarh and Mewat, also received rain, while almost the whole state received light showers on the day.

