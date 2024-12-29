Menu Explore
Rain lashes Punjab, Haryana; day temp hovers below normal

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 29, 2024 06:20 AM IST

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a day temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded 15.4 degrees.

Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana for a second consecutive day on Saturday, causing day-temperatures to dip in both states.

People sit around a bonfire in Bathinda on Saturday. Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana for a second consecutive day on Saturday, causing day-temperatures to dip in both states. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
People sit around a bonfire in Bathinda on Saturday. Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana for a second consecutive day on Saturday, causing day-temperatures to dip in both states. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 15.1 degrees Celsius, according to the local Met office.

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a day temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded 15.4 degrees.

Patiala recorded a high of 15.7 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 15 degrees and Ferozepur 14.2 degrees.

In Haryana, the maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 16.5 degrees, Karnal 14.6 degrees, Rohtak 15.7 degrees, Sirsa 17.4 degrees and Gurugram 15.8 degrees.

Chandigarh, Patiala, Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar recorded rainfall during the day.

