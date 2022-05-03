Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rain on the cards in Chandigarh

According to IMD officials, a western disturbance arrived in Chandigarh on Monday and may bring spells of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a drop of 1-2°C is expected in the day temperature
A woman taking her pick from a pile of watermelons in Chandigarh on a hot Monday afternoon. The day temperature is expected to dip following light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 04:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to keep the temperature on the lower side, giving residents a break from the blistering heat.

According to IMD officials, a western disturbance (WD) arrived in the city on Monday and may bring spells of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a drop of 1-2°C is expected in the day temperature. After this while clear skies will return, it will take a few days before the temperature crosses the 40°C mark again.

Meanwhile, due to the effect of the WD, the maximum temperature went down from 37.6°C on Sunday to 36.3°C on Monday, 1.1°C below normal.

This is a six-degree drop since Saturday when the temperature had stayed at 42.2°C for three consecutive days, the highest this season. The maximum temperature on Monday was also lowest since April 21 when it had gone down to 32.8°C.

Due to the cloudy weather, however, the minimum temperature went up from 27.7°C to 29.5°C, eight degrees above normal. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 36°C and 27°C, respectively, are expected.

