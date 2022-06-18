Rain relief for Ludhiana but power outages play spoilsport
Though the rain brought relief from the scorching heat, long power outages played a spoil spot across the city on Friday.
As per Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, numerous transformers were damaged due to high-velocity winds, which uprooted trees and branches, leading to long power outages, extending up to over 15 hours in parts of Janta Nagar and Agar Nagar, etc.
Power cuts were also seen in areas near Sham Singh Road, Haibowal, Giaspura, Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar and Dholewa, Model Townl among other areas.
“A 500 KV transformer in Janta Nagar and 100 KV transformer in Agar Nagar were majorly damaged and thus there was no option but to replace them all. Teams from Ludhiana had to go to Amritsar to bring a 500 KV transformer and to restore the power supply, said Raman Vashisht, deputy chief engineer, West, PSPCL.
Residents meanwhile had a harrowing time. Vishal Verma, who resides on Sham Singh Road, said household chores and office work were majorly affected due to the power outage, lasting around 10 hours.
Sukhdarshan Singh of Palm City near Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, stated that despite repeated calls on PSPCL lines, no one turned up to resolve the issue. “Since there was no electricity at my place for a long time, I registered a complaint with the PSPCL. Surprisingly even without restoring the power, I received a message that my issue was resolved. Eventually after I managed to talk to some officials, I got to know that some poles on Chandigarh road were dismantled and damaged. We had to use generator for long.”
Meanwhile, chief engineer Khamba released a list of alternate numbers.
He added in case residents are not able to register a complaint on 1912 helpline number, then they can call the chief engineer’s office at 9646121458 or 9646121459.
Apart from this, the consumer can also lodge their complaint on ‘PSPCL consumer services’ Mobile Application. An SMS service has also been started via which consumers can know the status of their complaint. The consumers can SMS the complaint number at 1800-180-1512 to enquire about the status of the complaint.
