Rain, snow continue in Himachal, Keylong shivers at -0.5 degrees

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience rainfall on Tuesday, while the state’s higher reaches recorded snowfall, resulting in a further drop in temperatures. A road covered in white sheet after snowfall, in Sissu area of Lahaul-Spiti valley, in Himachal on Tuesday. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla office, reported that “light to moderate rain was observed at most places, while snowfall was recorded at a few higher reaches of the state during the last 24 hours.” Heavy snowfall was reported in Gondla (26.5 cm), Keylong (20 cm), and Kukumseri (5.6 cm). Snow was also reported in the higher reaches of Chamba and Kinnaur districts.

The IMD also noted a significant drop in maximum temperatures at many stations across the state. “Marked fall was observed in the maximum temperatures at many stations during the past 24 hours, with temperatures being below normal by 6-14 degrees at most stations,” the weather office said. “Moreover, the minimum temperatures at most stations were also below normal by 3-7 degrees,” it said.

Keylong, in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a temperature of minus 0.5°C.

In terms of rainfall, the highest was recorded in Pachhad with 6 cm, followed by Kukumseri Aws (6 cm), Kothi (5 cm), Kandaghat (4 cm), and Kasauli (4 cm). Other areas like Nahan, Sarahan, Rohru, and Manali recorded 3 cm of rain, with Shimla seeing 3 cm as well.

Dry weather expected from Oct 10

IMD officials have predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall in isolated areas on October 8 and 9, but they clarified that “no weather-related warning has been issued for October 8 and 9”. From October 10 onwards, dry weather is expected to dominate the region for the rest of the week.

The IMD added that there would be no significant change in the minimum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, they forecasted a rise of 2-4°C in the minimum temperature over the next 3-4 days. Similarly, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually increase by 6-10°C during the same period.