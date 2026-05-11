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Rain threat looms over Dharamshala IPL clashes

Light showers likely at a few places across the state on May 11, followed by light to moderate showers at many places on May 12, 13 and 14, says IMD

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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With the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, predicting rainfall across Himachal Pradesh from May 11, cricket fans are anxious as Punjab Kings are set to play their first match in the hill town on the same day.

People gather at a viewpoint as clouds hover and sun rays pierce through them, in Shimla, on Sunday. (PTI)

According to the IMD, light showers are likely at a few places across the state on May 11, followed by light to moderate showers at many places across the state on May 12, 13 and 14. On May 15, a few places in the state are expected to receive light showers, while isolated places may continue to receive showers on May 16 as well.

The picturesque HPCA Stadium is expected to draw large crowds as Punjab Kings is scheduled to play three matches here during this season — against Delhi Capitals on May 11, Mumbai Indians on May 14 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for May 11, and an orange alert has been sounded in these districts on May 12.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rain threat looms over Dharamshala IPL clashes
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