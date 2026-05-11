Rain threat looms over Dharamshala IPL clashes

With the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, predicting rainfall across Himachal Pradesh from May 11, cricket fans are anxious as Punjab Kings are set to play their first match in the hill town on the same day.

People gather at a viewpoint as clouds hover and sun rays pierce through them, in Shimla, on Sunday. (PTI)

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According to the IMD, light showers are likely at a few places across the state on May 11, followed by light to moderate showers at many places across the state on May 12, 13 and 14. On May 15, a few places in the state are expected to receive light showers, while isolated places may continue to receive showers on May 16 as well.

The picturesque HPCA Stadium is expected to draw large crowds as Punjab Kings is scheduled to play three matches here during this season — against Delhi Capitals on May 11, Mumbai Indians on May 14 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for May 11, and an orange alert has been sounded in these districts on May 12.

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{{^usCountry}} The Dharamshala stadium is the adopted home ground of Punjab Kings and the team has already arrived in the town on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals team also arrived in the town on Saturday. This year, the stadium will also host the Qualifier 1 match on May 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dharamshala stadium is the adopted home ground of Punjab Kings and the team has already arrived in the town on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals team also arrived in the town on Saturday. This year, the stadium will also host the Qualifier 1 match on May 26. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the IPL clashes, the stadium draws large crowds, not only from within the state but from neighboring states as well. The tourism stakeholders are eying a major boost due to increased tourist footfall in the town during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the IPL clashes, the stadium draws large crowds, not only from within the state but from neighboring states as well. The tourism stakeholders are eying a major boost due to increased tourist footfall in the town during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the change in weather may also bring down the mercury in the hill state in the coming days. The MeT department officials on Sunday said that the maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are also expected to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the change in weather may also bring down the mercury in the hill state in the coming days. The MeT department officials on Sunday said that the maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are also expected to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during this period. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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