Mercury drops as rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Mercury drops as rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 02, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The maximum temperatures dropped below normal limits on Monday in Punjab and Haryana after rains lashed a few parts of the two states.

A worker covers a pile of wheat grains with a plastic sheet for protection from rainwater, at a grain market in Jalandhar on Monday. (PTI)

According to the meteorological department here, among the places which received rains were Chandigarh, Mohali, Amritsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Ambala, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh and Sonepat.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana registered a maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala recorded a high of 27.7 degrees Celsius, Pathankot’s maximum settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda registered a high of 29 degrees Celsius while Mohali recorded a high of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 26.1 degrees Celsius, Hisar recorded a maximum of 28.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal’s maximum settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul and Rohtak recorded respective maximums of 28 and 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department forecast, hailstorm activity is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on May 1 and 2.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Haryana on May 1, and on May 2 in Punjab.

