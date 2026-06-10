Rainfall likely across Himachal from June 11, mercury to drop

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rainfall across Himachal Pradesh from June 11 and issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on June 11.

Tourists strolling on the Mall road in Manali on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

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A similar orange alert has been issued for Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on June 12. The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert for several other districts of the state on June 11, 12 and 13. IMD officials said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from June 11.

The change in weather is expected to bring down temperatures across the state. According to IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3–6°C in many parts of the state over the subsequent 3–4 days after the next 48 hours. Similarly, minimum temperatures are expected to decline by 2–5°C in several areas during the same period.

Meanwhile, with dry weather likely to prevail in the state’s plains on June 10, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Bilaspur and Solan districts.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Una remained the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 42.8°C, followed by Neri at 39.1°C. Several weather stations across the state recorded above-normal maximum temperatures. Shimla registered a maximum temperature of 27.5°C, which was 1.7°C above normal. Dharamshala recorded 35°C, 2.5°C above normal, while Bhuntar recorded 35.2°C, 1.5°C above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Una remained the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 42.8°C, followed by Neri at 39.1°C. Several weather stations across the state recorded above-normal maximum temperatures. Shimla registered a maximum temperature of 27.5°C, which was 1.7°C above normal. Dharamshala recorded 35°C, 2.5°C above normal, while Bhuntar recorded 35.2°C, 1.5°C above normal. {{/usCountry}}

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Minimum temperatures remained normal or near normal at most stations, while a few isolated locations recorded temperatures that were 2–3°C below normal.