Rainfall to continue in parts of HP till Sept 22

The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rainfall to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, however, no heavy rain alert has been issued. Residents inspect a house, damaged in a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday. (PTI)

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places on September 17 and 18, and at isolated places from September 19 to 22. The high hill areas of the state are expected to see dry weather from September 19 to 22, while low hill or plain areas are expected to receive moderate rain till September 22.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was vigorous over the state. While light to moderate rain was observed at most places, heavy to very heavy rain was observed at isolated places during this period.

The highest rainfall of 14 cm was recorded in Shimla, followed by Nagrota Surian (13 cm), Chuari (8 cm), Sundarnagar (6 cm), Guler (5 cm), Mandi (5 cm), Kangra (5 cm), Mehre (5 cm), Kandaghat (4 cm), Barthin (4 cm), Karsog (3 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (3 cm), Aghar (2 cm), Shillaro (2 cm), Kothi (2 cm), Sujanpur Tira (2 cm), Jogindernagar (2 cm) Kotkhai (1 cm), Dharmshala (1 cm), Pandoh (1 cm) and Kasauli (1 cm).

655 roads blocked

Meanwhile, the connectivity continues to remain affected in many regions of the rain-battered Himachal, with 655 roads, including three national highways, blocked on Tuesday. It included 313 roads in Mandi district, followed by 153 roads in Kullu, 47 in Shimla and 46 in Kangra.

In Kullu, NH-305 and NH-03 continued to remain blocked on Tuesday, while NH-503A remained blocked in Una district.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, as many as 417 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. This includes 236 deaths due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 181 people have died in road accidents. Around 8,000 houses have either been partially or completely damaged so far.