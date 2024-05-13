Rains lash Valley, more likely on May 19

Light to moderate rains were recorded across Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu division on Sunday. The update advised people and tourists to avoid boat and Shikara rides during the inclement weather. (HT image for representation)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the weather was generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain at most places with thunder and lightning at few places.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an update, the centre said that around 20 mm rains were recorded in each of the weather monitoring stations of Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag in South Kashmir.

“The maximum day temperature dropped to 18.2 degree Celsius in capital Srinagar and to 8 degree Celsius in Gulmarg in North Kashmir,” an official of the MeT said.

The weather office has said that Monday may expect partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at a few places. The weather will be dry from Tuesday.

“14-18th May, the weather will be generally dry while May 19 may witness light rain and thunder at few places towards afternoon,” the update said adding that May 20-23 will be generally dry.

It asked the farmers to suspend farm operations during next 24 hours.

The update advised people and tourists to avoid boat and Shikara rides during the inclement weather.