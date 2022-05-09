Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Raipur MC delegation’s two-day Chandigarh tour kicks off

The delegation of Raipur MC will study the city’s solid waste management and best practices Chandigarh civic body
A delegation of Raipur MC arrived in Chandigarh for a two-day tour. (HT File)
Published on May 09, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A delegation of the Raipur municipal corporation (MC), comprising mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairperson Parmod Dubey and Minal, leader of opposition Chgan Chaube and 81 councillors and officers, on Sunday visited the city on a two-day study tour.

On a tour to study solid waste management and best practices Chandigarh MC (MCC), the delegation was received by senior officers.

The tour day started with a presentation on best practices at hotel Homtel, Industrial area, on Sunday. Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation. A brief introduction of the projects and best practices and functions was provided by MCC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The commissioner spoke about the city’s solid waste management system, roads, water supply, garden and green belts, street lights, Property tax, management of Gaushalas and vendor rehabilitation system and other MCC projects.

Both mayors released a booklet on swachhata during the presentation meeting, following which the delegation visited various MCC project sites through electric CTU buses.

They toured the MRF Station, Industrial area, aerobic compost pits at Fragrance Garden, and Rose Garden, the sewerage treatment plant at Maloya, the C&D plant at Industrial area and the Integrated Command & Control Centre, Sector 17.

During their sight visits, different teams headed by MCC nodal officers briefed the delegation about the projects. The delegation also toured the bird aviary near Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden and the Capitol Complex.

Dhebar and other councillors praised the city’s immaculate roads, planned marketplaces and the city waste management structure, while also appreciating the horticulture wing’s efforts in maintaining more than 1,800 neighbourhood parks.

