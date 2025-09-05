Rajasthan juvenile detained for raping Sirsa minor

A 16-year-old has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from his maternal uncle’s neighbourhood in Sirsa, police said on Thursday. A 16-year-old has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from his maternal uncle’s neighbourhood in Sirsa, police said on Thursday.

Komal, probationary sub-inspector at Sirsa women’s police station said that the boy from Rajasthan befriended the Sirsa girl and then he raped her a few months ago.

“The boy befriended the girl when he came to his maternal uncle’s home in Sirsa and later returned to Rajasthan. We had registered a complaint on August 13 and the boy was booked under Sections 65(1), 78, 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We apprehended him from Delhi on Wednesday and sent him to observation home in Karnal’s Madhuban. Both the boy and girl are school dropouts,” the investigating officer said.