Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan juvenile detained for raping Sirsa minor

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 07:40 am IST

Komal, probationary sub-inspector at Sirsa women’s police station said that the boy from Rajasthan befriended the Sirsa girl and then he raped her a few months ago.

A 16-year-old has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from his maternal uncle’s neighbourhood in Sirsa, police said on Thursday.

A 16-year-old has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from his maternal uncle’s neighbourhood in Sirsa, police said on Thursday.
A 16-year-old has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from his maternal uncle’s neighbourhood in Sirsa, police said on Thursday.

Komal, probationary sub-inspector at Sirsa women’s police station said that the boy from Rajasthan befriended the Sirsa girl and then he raped her a few months ago.

“The boy befriended the girl when he came to his maternal uncle’s home in Sirsa and later returned to Rajasthan. We had registered a complaint on August 13 and the boy was booked under Sections 65(1), 78, 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We apprehended him from Delhi on Wednesday and sent him to observation home in Karnal’s Madhuban. Both the boy and girl are school dropouts,” the investigating officer said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rajasthan juvenile detained for raping Sirsa minor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On