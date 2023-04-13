Threat to Moose Wala’s father: Mansa police get 3-day custody of accused

A Mansa court on Wednesday granted three-day custody of a 21-year-old Rajasthan resident Dhakad Ram Bishnoi, who allegedly sent a threat through social media platform Instagram to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, to Punjab Police.

On Tuesday, a Mumbai court had granted one-day transit remand of Dhakad Ram to Punjab Police after which he was brought to Mansa. Punjab Police moved an application seeking transit remand of Dhakad after his remand with the Mumbai police ended on Monday.

Dhakad of Siyago Ki Dhani in Jodhpur was arrested by the Mumbai police for sending a threat email to Bollywood actor Salman Khan on March 28.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said it was found in the investigation that Dhakad Ram had sent a threat to Balkaur Singh. “We have got his custody till April 15 and will interrogate him to establish further leads,” he added.

Last month, following a complaint by Balkaur Singh, the Mansa police registered a case against unidentified persons for sending a threat message. The complainant had earlier also received similar threats through Instagram and emails.

A senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said during investigation, it had been found that the accused has no link with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. “He operates a social media account on Instagram through which he sent a threat message to Moose Wala’s father. He gave the threat with an aim to increase his followers,” the officer added.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, last year at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district.