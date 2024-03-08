 Rajasthan-based man held for smuggling opium in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rajasthan-based man held for smuggling opium in Ludhiana

Rajasthan-based man held for smuggling opium in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Police said that the accused revealed that his father, who is facing trial in a drug peddling cases, had sent him to deliver a consignment in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old college student was on Friday arrested for alleged drug peddling in Ludhiana.

The cops recovered 2kg opium from his possession. (HT File Photo)
The cops recovered 2kg opium from his possession.

The cops recovered 2kg opium from his possession. Police said that the accused revealed that his father, who is facing trial in a drug peddling cases, had sent him to deliver a consignment in Ludhiana.

Police said that the accused, identified as Manveer Bainipal alias Pintu of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, also said that he is a final year college student and his father forced him into drug peddling.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge CIA staff 2, said that the police arrested the accused from a checkpoint installed at T-Point Daba on the national highway. The accused was crossing from the area and tried to escape from the spot after seeing the police checking.

The police gave him a chase and foiled the escape bid. When frisked, the police recovered 2kg opium from his bag.

The inspector added that during interrogation, the accused told police that his father and brother are already facing trial in multiple cases of drug peddling.

“The accused told police that they procure opium from Manipur on cheaper rates and sell it among the addicts at a higher price. The accused also confessed that he had delivered the opium at least 10 times in Punjab,” the inspector said.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station. The police will bring his father for questioning.

Saturday, March 09, 2024
