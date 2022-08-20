Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 03:10 AM IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula to inaugurate BJP’s new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party’s Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar during his visit to Panchkula. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP’s new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3.

He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party’s Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar.

The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.

