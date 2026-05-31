Rajouri anti-terror op enters Day 8: Forces intensify fire, tighten cordon

Security forces on Saturday tightened the cordon and opened heavy fire on suspected hideouts in the Dori Mal forest area near Gambhi Mughlan in Rajouri district for the eighth consecutive day to eliminate two to three terrorists. Army, J&K Police and CRPF personnel carry out a cordon and search operation in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughal and Dorimal at Manjakote sector, in Rajouri on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

“Though two terrorists were spotted with the help of a camera fitted drone on Thursday, the troops on the ground have so far not been able to establish any fresh contact with them,” said a police officer.

He informed that the army, which has been leading the operations with its elite commandos of the special forces, has been moving cautiously in the woods.

“There is always a possibility of camouflaged IEDs having been planted by the terrorists. Therefore, every move has to be calculated. The forest has a thick growth of wild vegetation and has natural caves,” said the officer while explaining the difficulties being faced by the security forces.

The army is being assisted by the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“A tight cordon has been put in place by the security forces. Sooner or later, the terrorists will be neutralised,” he added.

The operation has grown into one of the major counter-terrorism exercises in the district in recent months, with forces deploying additional manpower and resources to prevent any escape by the terrorists.

The operation reached a critical stage on Thursday when heavy firing and shelling were reported from the forest area.

Reinforcements and logistical support have been rushed to the area to establish what they described as a “strong and impregnable cordon”.

Security forces are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored.