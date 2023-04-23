Officials inspect roads in Focal Point area

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, along with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, senior MC officials and industrialists from the city, toured the Focal Point area on Saturday to inspect the roads under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, along with senior officials of MC during visit to Focal Point for road inspection in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Covering 33 km, they visited Sherpur-Dhandari road, roads surroundings Aarti Steels Ltd, Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd, Monte Carlo Fashion Ltd, Rockman Industries Ltd, Research and Development Centre for Bicycle and Sewing Machine, Customs Office and adjoining areas.

Earlier, in a meeting with MC commissioner and Kamal Oswal, vice-chairman and managing director, Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd, Arora stressed on the need to start reconstruction work of roads as soon as possible to meet the long-pending demand.

Arora said that MC commissioner has assured him that the civic body will make proposals for the project to reconstruct roads in Focal Point Phases one, two and three. He added that Aggarwal had directed the concerned officials to prepare estimates for reconstruction of the roads so that the work can start at the earliest. “Aggarwal assured that most of the roads will be relayed in concrete for longer life,” he said, appreciating the commissioner for her prompt action.

“I am hopeful that there will be a complete facelift of the roads in Focal Point in the near future,” Arora said, adding that he would try to get work of reconstruction of roads started in the other areas soon.

Roads in Focal Point and surrounding areas have been in a bad condition and full of potholes for years. During rainy weather, water accumulates on the road, causing problems for the commuters and industrial units located in the area.

Multiple industrialists had approached Arora to get the roads reconstructed. With his initiatives, the state government has allocated ₹35 crore to the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation for reconstructing roads in the Focal Point area.