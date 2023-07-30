Chandigarh’s groundwater level declined by 28.5% in last decade: report tabled in Rajya Sabha

The city has witnessed a 28.5% decline in groundwater levels in the past one decade, a report tabled in Rajya Sabha revealed.

(HT File)

In reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session, regarding underground water recovery, Bishweswar Tudu, minister of State for Jal Shakti, stated that the water level data collected by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) during November 2022 has been compared with the decadal mean of groundwater level data of November (2012-2021).

Five wells in Chandigarh showed a jump in ground water levels of 35.7%, according to a review of water level data from 14 wells. In contrast, nine wells recorded a 64.3 percent fall in groundwater levels.

According to a representative of the municipal corporation, excessive groundwater extraction and inadequate groundwater recharge are the main causes of groundwater depletion.

In response to a different question about whether the government is aware of the current situation relating to the recovery of underground water, the minister stated that Chandigarh’s groundwater extraction improved from 89% in the assessment year 2017 to 80.99% in the assessment year 2022.

On reasons for the improvement, the official said waterworks in Sector 39 started receiving additional supply of 29 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from the Kajauli Phase V and VI supply line from 2019.

The minister claimed that the continuous withdrawal required by rising fresh water demand for various uses, unpredictable rainfall patterns, growing population, industrialization and urbanization, including increasing concretization (in urban areas), among other factors, is the cause of the declining ground water levels in some areas of the nation.

Centre has taken a number of significant measures in this regard, including the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA), in which special emphasis is being given for rainwater harvesting/groundwater recharge. He claimed that because groundwater is a state subject, it is the responsibility of the states to identify groundwater challenges and to manage it sustainably.

