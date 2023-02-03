Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rakesh Tikait extends support to protesters seeking release of Sikh prisoners in Mohali

Rakesh Tikait extends support to protesters seeking release of Sikh prisoners in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Accompanied by scores of farmers, Rakesh Tikait initially visited Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 before heading to the protest site where the morcha has been demonstrating since January 7 for the release of Sikh prisoners and justice in the 2015 sacrilege cases

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday extended support to the ongoing protest by Kaumi Insaaf Morcha at YPS Chowk in Mohali. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday extended support to the ongoing protest by Kaumi Insaaf Morcha at YPS Chowk in Mohali.

Accompanied by scores of farmers, Tikait initially visited Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 before heading to the protest site where the morcha has been demonstrating since January 7 for the release of Sikh prisoners and justice in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

Taking a dig at the central government, the farmer leader said, “The government doesn’t hesitate in releasing persons convicted of serious offences, just to appease its vote banks. But it’s not willing to release Sikh prisoners even though they have completed their jail terms.”

He also termed the Union budget anti-farmers: “It will only increase the burden of loans on farmers who will eventually have to sell their land to repay debt. I urge all farmers not to sell their land, but rather sell their crops to meet their needs. No committee for MSP has been formed yet. Farmers across the country are ready to initiate protests for MSP.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP