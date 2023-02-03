Rakesh Tikait extends support to protesters seeking release of Sikh prisoners in Mohali

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday extended support to the ongoing protest by Kaumi Insaaf Morcha at YPS Chowk in Mohali.

Accompanied by scores of farmers, Tikait initially visited Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 before heading to the protest site where the morcha has been demonstrating since January 7 for the release of Sikh prisoners and justice in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

Taking a dig at the central government, the farmer leader said, “The government doesn’t hesitate in releasing persons convicted of serious offences, just to appease its vote banks. But it’s not willing to release Sikh prisoners even though they have completed their jail terms.”

He also termed the Union budget anti-farmers: “It will only increase the burden of loans on farmers who will eventually have to sell their land to repay debt. I urge all farmers not to sell their land, but rather sell their crops to meet their needs. No committee for MSP has been formed yet. Farmers across the country are ready to initiate protests for MSP.”