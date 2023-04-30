Ram Darbar man held for mortgaging stolen gold jewellery

The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested a Ram Darbar resident, who used to mortgage stolen jewellery with a finance company. The accused has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, alias Kalu, 25, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh. He was arrested in connection with a theft at a house in the New Indira Colony, Manimajra.

As per the police, the accused is a habitual thief. He was arrested from the parking lot near the DT Mall, IT Park, on the tip-off by an informer.

Police said that during preliminary questioning the accused told them that after stealing gold and silver ornaments from the New Indira Colony, Manimajra, he mortgaged the gold ornaments with a finance company in Chandigarh and hid the silver ornaments. Police recovered gold jewellery worth ₹2 lakh from the finance company. The accused already has nine cases of theft registered against him at different police stations of the city.