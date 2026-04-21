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Ram Rahim castration case: CBI court allows US-based witness to testify virtually

During the resumed hearing on April 17, the scheduled cross-examination of the whistleblower and prime witness was deferred after he reported being medically unfit to depose

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Brijender Gaur, Panchkula
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A special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday granted permission for a second witness residing in the United States to testify via video conferencing (VC) in the ongoing castration case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two others. While Gurmeet Ram Rahim joined the proceedings through VC, co-accused Dr Pankaj Garg and Dr MP Singh appeared in person before the magistrate.

Regarding the new witness in the USA, the court had previously kept the application pending to first test the technical viability of overseas testimony with Prosecution Witness-1 (PW-1) in New York. (HT File)

During the resumed hearing on April 17, the scheduled cross-examination of the whistleblower and prime witness was deferred after he reported being medically unfit to depose. The witness explained that he had received an eye injection on April 15 and was suffering from acute migraine pain, prompting a request for a one-week adjournment.

With no objections from the CBI or the defence, the court rescheduled his evidence for May 8, setting a session from 3.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Additionally, the court fixed May 15 and 16 for further prosecution evidence, directing the public prosecutor to identify the witnesses for those dates.

Regarding the new witness in the USA, the court had previously kept the application pending to first test the technical viability of overseas testimony with Prosecution Witness-1 (PW-1) in New York. Following the successful examination of PW-1 via VC—facilitated by a document visualiser—the counsel for the complainant argued that there was no longer a logical basis to deny the second witness’s request.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ram Rahim castration case: CBI court allows US-based witness to testify virtually
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ram Rahim castration case: CBI court allows US-based witness to testify virtually
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