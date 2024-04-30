Ramban land subsidence: Chief secy reviews relief, restoration measures

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to review the measures initiated for relief and rehabilitation in the area affected by the recent land subsidence in Ramban district. The rescue operation is underway after a man drowned in a nullah (drain) following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, at Gadi Garh in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

The meeting, among others, was attended by ACS Jal Shakti, principal secretary, Home, principal secretary, PDD, ADGP L&O, divisional commissioner, Jammu, commissioner secretary, FCS&CA, secretary revenue, secretary health, deputy commissioner, Ramban, MD KPDCL, chief engineer R&B Jammu (South) and other concerned officers in person and virtually.

Dulloo enquired from the divisional and district administrations about the relief and restoration measures being carried out by them for the affected people.

He asked about the status of transit accommodations provided to the families relocated to Pernote area of Ramban district. He asked for adequate arrangements of bedding, food, drinking water, electricity, medical aid, sanitation and other amenities at the transit accommodations. He called for joint efforts to bring immediate relief to the affected people as per the government’s norms.

He also sought inputs from the divisional and district administrations about the status of services operational in the affected area. He asked the officers to explore the possibility of establishing road links with the cut-off areas on war-footing basis for ensuring smooth supplies besides catering to medical emergencies.

The chief secretary took stock of the damage caused to power and water infrastructure, besides assessing the status of health services and ration distribution through different healthcare facilities and Fair Price shops in the area.

He called upon the authorities concerned to take up requisite steps to restore the infrastructure while simultaneously making alternative arrangements till its full restoration.

The meeting also held deliberations on rehabilitation of the affected population. The divisional commissioner and the DC were tasked to prepare a proper rehabilitation plan considering the ground situation. They were even asked to take SDRF and Red Cross on-board to provide instant succor to the displaced people.