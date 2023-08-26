3 fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh tricity area

Snatchers targeted three people in separate incidents in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday.

In the Mohali case, a motorcycle-borne youth slapped a 20-year-old woman, Ruchika Sharma, and snatched her mobile phone while she was returning from work near Godrej factory in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B.

Sharma said the youth asked her for the way to Mohali court complex and when she began to guide him, he tried to snatch her phone. When she resisted, he slapped her in the face and sped away with her phone.

A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The same evening, two youths sped away with the mobile phone of Vishnu Shankar Tiwari in Sector 30, Chandigarh. Tiwari said the accused borrowed his mobile phone to make a phone call and fled with it. A case under Section 406 of the IPC was registered.

In Panchkula, a snatcher kicked a 38-year-old man in the face, before fleeing with his mobile phone at Jubilee Park in Sector 5. A case under Section 379-A was registered on the complaint of the victim, Pankaj Malhotra, a resident of Sector 9.

