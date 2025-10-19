Random Forays | The seven shades of government officers

All human beings who live in an organised framework, necessarily have to encounter the ‘sarkar’ and its manifold manifestations, at some point or the other, whether they like it or not.

Hereunder is an entirely tongue-in-cheek look at the varied sorts of civil services officers who dot the bureaucratic landscape of our country, and perhaps other countries as well. As usual, no malice is intended towards anyone, only gentle poking and fun!

The earnest doers: Believe it or not, most civil servants fall in this category (or rise to be in this category). More often than not, officers slog hard to perform their governmental roles, with little time to spare for families, friends and entertainment. They are at it, day after day, year after year, and many of them don’t even utilise their permissible vacations. They keep thinking of work, and doubtlessly mumble in their sleep as well about important files, etc. The only pain point being that their spouses are none too happy with them, for obvious reasons.

The work shirkers: We do live in a world of duality, and the civil services are not immune to the impact of universal laws. Shirking officers will find excuses by the dozen to fend off, parry, avoid and even outsource, any work which is likely to prove taxing, laborious or painstaking. They tend to focus on the creamy layer of work, which is likely to garner applause and even fame. They channelise their energies towards such meaty matters that are sure to win acclaim from the political class as well as from the fourth estate. Never do they actually get much work done, but they sail through their careers with aplomb!

The networkers: Some officers are seldom found missing from major dos in the capital city, and they are usually on first name basis with sundry politicians as well. They slide, with effortless ease, into changing landscapes that inevitably emerge with fresh dispensations. Never are they posted in khudde-line (inconsequential) assignments. They are forever in the news too. And they are even seen offering celebratory motichoor laddoos on stage, for funny reasons, to chief ministers.

The low-key ones: Whether by dint of their introvertish personas, or even by design, some officers forever operate from the shadows. Not for them, the limelight which is so dear to the networker. They will skip At-Homes and they will seldom make it even to the chief secretary’s festive gatherings. They are visible only when a meeting of all departments is convened, and then too they will remain discrete. Some of them are among the most hard working officers, though, and they are probably a bit ‘zen’, overall.

The dashers: Some officers are movers and shakers in more ways than one. They always give the impression that they’re extremely busy and that they’re perennially short of time. They are usually posted in happening departments too. And they are adept at setting the pace, bagging the pole position, and even winning numerous awards. They do tend to slip up at times, since speed is of the essence for them, and nothing else matters. They drive new initiatives with fire and are often found shouting at lackadaisical subordinates.

The angels: There are also those who adopt an almost spiritual, motherly (or fatherly) avatar, over the years. For whatever reason, they appear always to be mentoring others. They assuage the feelings of those whose proverbial feathers have been ruffled by circumstances or by wilful acts of ubiquitous jealous colleagues. These angels couldn’t care less about their postings or their annual confidential reports. They appear to be soaring high above the plain where materialistic rat races are held!

The politicians: The bureaucratic milieu is also dotted by the politically aligned or inclined. These worthies may or may not nurse ambitions of facing the electorate one day, but they certainly revel in playing king makers. Their political affiliations may undergo mutations over the years, but they surely breathe politics all the time and they are also the repository of spicy political gossip.

Even in the dizzy echelons of unstinted power, therefore, an observant watcher will discover much entertainment. So what, if he himself is actually one of the above?

vivek.atray@gmail.com