Ranji Trophy: MP beat Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs

Led by a 10-wicket haul by Kumar Kartikeya Singh, hosts Madhya Pradesh recorded a massive one innings and 125 runs win over Chandigarh in a Ranji Trophy match played in Indore on Tuesday.

In reply to MP’s 309 runs in the first innings, Chandigarh managed 57 and 127 runs in both innings. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh was all out for 309 runs after adding 20 runs in their overnight score of 289/7 wherein Rajat Patidar (88) was the top scorer while Sandeep Sharma (7/93) was the pick of the UT bowlers.

Chandigarh’s first innings got off to a very disappointing start and they were bundled out for mere 57 runs. The team’s top and middle order Arjit Singh (1), captain Manan Vohra (0), Ankit Kaushik (1), Gaurav Puri (0) and Bhagmender Lader (4) were dismissed cheaply, with half of the team reduced to 19 runs only. Kartikeya managed a haul of 6/20 in the first innings.

The opposition bowling attack completely dominated visitors even in their second innings. Arsalan Khan (0) failed to deliver along with Arjit Singh (4), skipper Manan Vohra (2) and Bhagmeder Lader (0) with six for four on the board. Ankit Kaushik and Gaurav Puri tried to recover the loss by adding 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Later, Kartikeya ended this partnership by dismissing Gaurav Puri (20). At the other end, Ankit Kaushik was deprived of another long partnership as Kunal Mahajan (7) and Gurinder (10) were sent back.

Saransh Jain ends the heroics of Ankit Kaushik (69). Sandeep Sharma added nine while Rohit Dhanda was out for duck. Saransh Jain (5/37) and Kartikeya (4/44) shared the maximum wickets in the innings.

10-yr-old boy reunited with family

A 10-year-old boy who was found alone and crying in Maloya was reunited with his family on Wednesday. The boy was in area for a Christmas procession and got lost. “The child pointed towards the road from which the procession had entered the area and we traced his family to Rani Majra, Mohali,” said Eram Rizvi, officiating SHO, Maloya police station.

Man arrested in chain-snatching case

Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of snatching the chain of a woman on July 28 while she was on her way back home from work in Sector 14, Panchkula. The arrested accused has been identified as Sonu Ansari of Indira Colony, Sector 17. An FIR was registered under Section 379 A (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for two days on Wednesday

CGC Landran ranked fourth for filing patents

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran, with 352 patents filed, has been ranked fourth among top 10 applicants of patents from academic institutes and universities in the annual report 2020-21 published by the office of the controller general of patents, designs & trademarks and geographical indicators. The institute has also been ranked third, nationally, among the top five for filing patents in the field of information technology.

Sanjeev Vashisht is the new BJP district president

Sanjeev Vashisht has been appointed as the BJP district president of Mohali on Wednesday. An engineer by qualification and industrialist, hotelier by profession, Vashisht has served as president MIA, president Brahmin Sabha and President Sewa Bharti. After being appointed as the district president, Vashisht said he would work hard to ensure the win of BJP in Sri Anandpur Sahib and Patiala Lok Sabha Seat in 2024.

Youth congress president’s hunger strike enters 5th day

Punjab youth congress president, Brinder Singh Dhillon joined the protest of Chandigarh youth congress at the Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday, which marked the fifth day of the hunger strike by Chandigarh youth congress president Manoj Lubana. The protest came after the railway officials introduced the pick and drop charges at the station in September.

FOSWAC calls on MC councillors to oppose taxes

Day before the municipal corporation (MC) will hold its house meeting, the Federation of Sector Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) seeking the support of the councillors of the city, asked them to oppose the excessive taxes being charged by the authorities. FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said if needed they will protest in Sector 17 if the excessive taxes and the parking scheme are not rolled back.

Two-day NAAC awareness programme organised

A two-day NAAC awareness programme was organised by the department of higher education, Chandigarh administration on December 20 and 21. The Programme was attended by about 500 dignitaries from higher education, departments principals NAAC coordinators of almost 250 colleges from Chandigarh and Punjab and NAAC coordinators from Punjabi University, Patiala, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

GSSS students’ educational trip to PU

Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, assistant professor, department of botany, Panjab University, Chandigarh organised a visit of students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rattan Garh, under the scientific social responsibility (SSR) head of the science and engineering research board (SERB), funded by central government. The students accompanied by their teacher visited the botanical garden, herbarium and research lab at the department of botany.

Ensure quality of road projects in Mohali: Minister

Public works minister Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday issued directions to all officials and contractors to make sure that good quality material is used to repair and construct new roads in Mohali. The minister was visiting the hot-mix plant in Tangori and reviewed the functioning of the plant with an aim to improve the quality of development projects. Top officials of the public works department were also present during the visit.

Jewellery stolen from Ram Darbar

A resident of Phase-2, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, reported theft of Jewellery from his house in Ram Darbar. Complainant, Jaswant, reported that unknown person stole one gold set, one silver bangle, one gold ring, one gold tikka, one nose pin, and three pair of earrings after breaking lock of his almirah. A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered on December 2.

RGPFC remain unbeaten in I-League 2022-23

Luka Majcen’s strike ensured that Round Glass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) overcame defending champions Gokulam Kerala Football Club (GKFC), 1-0 in a round 9 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 played in Panchkula at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Wednesday. RGPFC remain unbeaten at home this season. With this win, RGPFC have climbed up to second place on the points table, below Sreenidi Deccan FC, who have played the match more than them.