Ranji Trophy: Nehal’s double-ton puts Punjab in commanding position against MP

Nehal Wadhera’s knock of 214 runs helped Punjab pile up a total of 443 in their first innings on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy tie being played against defending champions Madhya Pradesh at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. In reply, Madhya Pradesh ended the day at 150/6 in their first innings.

Resuming from 305/5, Punjab added 138 runs to their total. Playing on 123, Nehal went on to complete his double-century. For the visitors, Puneet Datey took three wickets, giving away 91 runs.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh batters struggled and gave away wickets at regular intervals. Yash Dubey (50) and Shubham Sharma (50) scored half-centuries to provide some resistance to Madhya Pradesh’s innings. Harsh Gawli (36) was at the crease when the day’s play ended with four more batters to come.For Punjab, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma bagged two wickets each. On the third day, the hosts will aim to bowl out the opposition as soon as possible.

Manan’s ton lifts Chandigarh against Railways

Chandigarh A magnficiant century by skipper Manan Vohra helped Chandigarh score 212/2 in their first innings on Day 2 in the Ranji Trophy tie against Railways being played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Earlier, while resuming their overnight score to 326/8, Railways added just 60 runs to score 386 in their first innings. Sandeep Sharma (6/116) dismissed Akash Pandey (29) to clinch his sixth victim of the innings while SS Jadhav (39) was dismissed by Shrestha Nirmohi (2/83) to wrap up the Railways innings.

In reply, Chandigarh got off to a disappointing start when wicket-keeper batter Arjit Singh (1) failed to deliver. Arslan Khan’s dismal show continued when he fell prey to Akash Pandey for 27 with 60/2 on the board.

Manan, who scored a double ton against hosts Tripura in the previous match, stitched an unbeaten 152-run partnership with Kunal Mahajan to put Chandigarh on course. Manan scored 113 off 189 balls with 16 boundaries while supporting him well Kunal added 66 runs studded with 11 boundaries. Chandigarh are still trailing by 174 runs.

