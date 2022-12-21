Ranji Trophy: Sandeep’s fifer helps Chandigarh restrict Madhya Pradesh to 289/7

Led by pacer Sandeep Sharma’s (5/81) five-wicket haul attack Sandeep Sharma (5/81), Chandigarh restricted Madhya Pradesh to 289/7 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match being played at Indore on Tuesday.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat. Openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri got off to a decent start by scoring 63 runs in the 14th over. Sandeep dismissed both the batters — Yash (44) and Himanshu Matri (12) in his two consecutive overs to leave the score at 64 for two.

Thereafter, Hartejasswi got Shubham Sharma (1) who was caught behind by wicketkeeper Arjit Singh. Later, Sandeep Sharma trapped skipper Aditya Srivastava lbw with 94 for three on the board.

Rajat Patidar and Akshat Raghuvanshi rescued the team with 94 runs partnership and steered the score to 188. Sandeep Sharma again marked the end of this dangerous looking association when he bowled out Rajat Patidar (88). Hartejasswi (2/64) made Saransh Jain (25) his second victim and reduced the side to 222/6. Sandeep Sharma claimed his fifth in the form of Anubhav Agarwal (25). MP were 289 for seven before the stumps were drawn.