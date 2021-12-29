Ranjit Singh Brahmpura is SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced Ranjit Singh Brahmpura as the party’s candidate from the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency.

So far, SAD has announced 93 candidates for the 97 assembly seats in its share as per the pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj party (BSP). BSP will contest on 20 of the 117 seats in the state legislative assembly. The party is yet to nominate a candidate from Lambi, Mohali, Baba Bakala, and Amritsar (East).

Brahmpura, a former Lok Sabha MP, rejoined the party last week with his supporters. He had resigned from the party three years ago and has formed SAD (Taksali), which he later merged with Rajya Sabha MP Sukhev Singh Dhindsa’s faction to form SAD (Sanyukt).

Badal, who was in Dinanagar, also announced the promotion of party leader Bhai Manjit Singh to the post of senior vice-president.

