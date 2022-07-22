Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
chandigarh news

Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat

A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking him back to the district jail after producing him in court
As per the cops, the rape accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 03:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking him back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.

A team of the anti-human trafficking branch of the state crime branch, Panchkula, was going to take him to jail after producing him before the court. When they reached the Panipat bus stand, Amit reportedly asked the cops to stop at a chemist shop near the bus stand where he managed to flee from the police custody.

On the complaint of sub-inspector Mukesh Rani, an FIR has been registered.

Balraj Singh, in-charge, Panipat city police station, said a case has been registered under Section 224 of the IPC and the investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP