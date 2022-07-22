Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat

A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking him back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.

A team of the anti-human trafficking branch of the state crime branch, Panchkula, was going to take him to jail after producing him before the court. When they reached the Panipat bus stand, Amit reportedly asked the cops to stop at a chemist shop near the bus stand where he managed to flee from the police custody.

On the complaint of sub-inspector Mukesh Rani, an FIR has been registered.

Balraj Singh, in-charge, Panipat city police station, said a case has been registered under Section 224 of the IPC and the investigation is going on.