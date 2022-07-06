Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days

Police have secured two more days’ custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case.

The cops told the court that five more accused, including the former MLA, are yet to be arrested in the case. Moreover, the mobile phone through which Karamjit was in contact with the former MLA is yet to be recovered.

The defense counsel, however, argued that Karamjit is only booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that he is being harassed in the case.

Sukhchain Singh, another accused in the case, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.

Ludhiana police had arrested Karamjit Singh in the alleged rape case of a 44-year old woman on Saturday. Simarjeet Bains, who is the former Atam Nagar MLA and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, is still absconding in the case.

The complainant had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur under the Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC, at Division Number 6 police station.

