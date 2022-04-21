Rationalise employees, health minister Vijay Singla tells civil surgeons
: Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla on Wednesday directed the civil surgeons of the state for the rationalisation of employees of the department deputed in the districts to ensure quality healthcare services to people till the new recruitments are made.
Presiding over the maiden meeting of all civil surgeons at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Dr Singla said the state government under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the people thus expeditiously working in this direction.
“Civil surgeons should furnish lists of required medicines in hospitals to the headquarters at the earliest so that all medicines could be made available to the people through government dispensaries,” directed the minister, instructing that efforts for further enhancement of institutional delivery in government hospitals should be made, besides increasing antenatal check-up registration of pregnant women and making arrangements for the safe delivery of high-risk pregnant women.
Stressing upon improving the referral system, Dr Singla said patients should only be referred in case of emergency and pay special attention to the maintenance of oxygen plants so that patients do not face any problems during an emergency.
The minister directed them to further improve the functioning of the health institutions, emphasising the need to pay special attention to the maintenance and cleanliness of the government health institutions. He said that civil surgeons should visit health facilities under their jurisdiction from time to time to rectify the shortcomings found during their visit.
-
Entrepreneurship programme: 1,500 women to be upskilled to make them self-reliant
The Adani Foundation, in association with UP Handicrafts Development and Marketing Corporation Limited, Lucknow and Khadi Village Industries Board, Lucknow, has launched an entrepreneurship programme at Sewapuri in Varanasi. The programme will cater to the employment generation needs of more than 1,500 rural women through various income-generating activities. Several processes will be adopted during the training, like sensitisation, mobilisation, and enrolment of women in the training programme to help them develop their potential and skills.
-
In tribal outreach, Shivraj Chouhan govt plans mega event for tendu collectors
The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a mega event in state capital Bhopal on Friday to start the distribution of bonus to 22.6 lakh tribal tendu leaf collectors of the state, a senior forest department official said. The event is seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to reach out to the tribal population before the 2023 assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event.
-
Don’t play politics on SYL canal: Sukhbir to Kejriwal
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal not to play politics on the sensitive issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. Talking to the media at Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi, the SAD chief said the AAP had again started befooling Punjabis.
-
Climate change: ‘Three phases gone from cycle of seasons due to temp anomalies’
Unbridled deforestation, mining, rise in vehicles and their movement, and the use of air conditioners have disturbed the cycle of the seasons. Consequently, three of the six seasons that we used to experience are nearly extinct, a new study by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology finds. The temperature increases or decreases so rapidly that these seasons end in less than a week, Sunil Pandey, weather scientist at the university and part of the study team said.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 10 mark after 25 days
The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days. Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times. But on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded three cases, Mohali five and Panchkula four, taking tricity's tally to 12. This also led to a spike in the active cases that crossed the 40 mark after 24 days.
